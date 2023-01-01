Short ribs in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve short ribs
Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Burst Tomato and Burratta Toast
|$11.00
Two Dog Farms tomatoes | buratta | pomegrante sweet soy | Ayu Bakehouse sourdough
Marjie's Grill
320 S. Broad St., New Orleans
|Oak Smoked Wagyu Beef Short Rib
|$32.00
tender, rich & damn fine Texas beef slow cooked all damn day; with Korean braised brussels sprouts & calamondin yuzu chili dipping sauce
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Chef Special: Beef Short Rib Noodle Soup
|$25.00
beef lovers and pho lovers cannot miss our “Pomelo Beef Rib Noodles.” slow cooked until the beef gets tender. served with rice noodles, Thai kale, tendon, fried garlic and basil. Such a delicate flavor. Get it while it's here!