Short ribs in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve short ribs

Sofia image

 

Sofia - New Orleans

516 JULIA ST, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Ragu (TG)$26.00
Main pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St

3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burst Tomato and Burratta Toast$11.00
Two Dog Farms tomatoes | buratta | pomegrante sweet soy | Ayu Bakehouse sourdough
Consumer pic

 

Marjie's Grill

320 S. Broad St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oak Smoked Wagyu Beef Short Rib$32.00
tender, rich & damn fine Texas beef slow cooked all damn day; with Korean braised brussels sprouts & calamondin yuzu chili dipping sauce
Item pic

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Special: Beef Short Rib Noodle Soup$25.00
beef lovers and pho lovers cannot miss our “Pomelo Beef Rib Noodles.” slow cooked until the beef gets tender. served with rice noodles, Thai kale, tendon, fried garlic and basil. Such a delicate flavor. Get it while it's here!
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Saba

5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Paprikash$43.00
rye spaetzle
