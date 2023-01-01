Street tacos in New Orleans

Satisfy your cravings with one of our Bywater Favorites, our fiery Hot Sausage Tacos. These three flour tacos are packed with flavorful and aromatic lean ground beef, sizzling New Orleans hot sausage, fresh cilantro, diced onions, shredded cheese, and juicy tomatoes. Brace yourself for a tantalizing explosion of bold flavors with every bite.

Indulge in our Hot Sausage Tacos and let the bold flavors transport you to the lively streets of New Orleans, where the spices and aromas tantalize your senses. Each bite is a culinary adventure that celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of this vibrant city.

