Street tacos in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve street tacos
Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
515 Baronne St, New Orleans
|Adobo Tofu Street Tacos
|$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City
4724 South Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Pulled Pork Street Tacos
|$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Shrimp Street Taco Combo
|$9.25
|Street Taco Combo
|$7.25
two tacos + chips, dip, and a drink
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
8140 Oak St, New Orleans
|single Adobo Chicken Street Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
|single Pulled Pork Street Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
2018 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Adobo Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Street Tacos
|$20.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Ponzu Coleslaw, Szechuan Sauce
JusTini’s
3162 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Desire Street Hot Sausage Tacos
|$12.00
Satisfy your cravings with one of our Bywater Favorites, our fiery Hot Sausage Tacos. These three flour tacos are packed with flavorful and aromatic lean ground beef, sizzling New Orleans hot sausage, fresh cilantro, diced onions, shredded cheese, and juicy tomatoes. Brace yourself for a tantalizing explosion of bold flavors with every bite.
Indulge in our Hot Sausage Tacos and let the bold flavors transport you to the lively streets of New Orleans, where the spices and aromas tantalize your senses. Each bite is a culinary adventure that celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of this vibrant city.