Street tacos in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve street tacos

Consumer pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD

515 Baronne St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Tofu Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
Consumer pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City

4724 South Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Mid City
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Street Taco Combo$9.25
Street Taco Combo$7.25
two tacos + chips, dip, and a drink
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Consumer pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown

8140 Oak St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
single Adobo Chicken Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
single Pulled Pork Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD

2018 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Chicken Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - LGD
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$20.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Ponzu Coleslaw, Szechuan Sauce
More about NOLA Caye
Consumer pic

 

JusTini’s

3162 Dauphine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Desire Street Hot Sausage Tacos$12.00
Satisfy your cravings with one of our Bywater Favorites, our fiery Hot Sausage Tacos. These three flour tacos are packed with flavorful and aromatic lean ground beef, sizzling New Orleans hot sausage, fresh cilantro, diced onions, shredded cheese, and juicy tomatoes. Brace yourself for a tantalizing explosion of bold flavors with every bite.
Indulge in our Hot Sausage Tacos and let the bold flavors transport you to the lively streets of New Orleans, where the spices and aromas tantalize your senses. Each bite is a culinary adventure that celebrates the rich and diverse flavors of this vibrant city.
More about JusTini’s

