Tomato salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve tomato salad
Gris Gris To Go Go
1804 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Cucumber Tomato Feta Salad
|$0.00
English Cucumber & Grape Tomato with Feta Cheese, Lemon, and Fresh Thyme.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Cucumber & Tomato Salad
|$0.00
cucumbers, red onions, & tomatoes in a red wine vinaigrette
Galaxie Restaurant
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Cucumber and Tomato Salad
|$8.00
With pepitas, tajin and mint.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Cucumber Tomato And Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, red onions, basil vinaigrette, feta cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Lettuce & Tomatoes Salad
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Saba
5757 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$15.00
local tomatoes, feta, harrisa, walnuts and basil