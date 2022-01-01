Cupcakes in New York
New York restaurants that serve cupcakes
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
|Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream
|Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Funfetti Cupcake
|$5.75
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
|Chocolate Cupcake (V)
|$5.75
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy and Corn.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
1000 3rd Ave, New York
|Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go
|$24.90
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|six pack of cupcakes
|$16.00
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Choc/Choc Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our classic Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Billy's Bakery
75 Franklin St, New York City
|Choc/Choc Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
|German Chocolate Cupcake
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts.
Contains PEANUTS
|Van/Choc Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Chocolate Buttercream.
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
|Choco w/PB Cupcake
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts.
Contains PEANUTS
|Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Magnolia Bakery
107 E 42nd St, New York
|Red Velvet Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go
|$24.90
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
Magnolia Bakery
20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
Magnolia Bakery
1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York
|6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go
|$24.90
6 of our Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream colors and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go
|$8.10
One of our delicious Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream, and One Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate buttercream.
Vanilla Buttecream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Sprinkles and Vanilla Buttecream color chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Magnolia Bakery
383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
PASTRY
Magnolia Bakery - PAK
1751 Park Ave, New York
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.