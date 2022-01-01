Cupcakes in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Van/Van Cupcake image

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funfetti Cupcake$5.75
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
Chocolate Cupcake (V)$5.75
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy and Corn.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

1000 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 3.9 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go$24.90
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Banner pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
six pack of cupcakes$16.00
More about Little Pie Company
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc/Choc Cupcake to go$4.15
Our classic Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Choc/Choc Cupcake image

 

Billy's Bakery

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc/Choc Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
German Chocolate Cupcake
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts.
Contains PEANUTS
Van/Choc Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Chocolate Buttercream.
More about Billy's Bakery
Red Velvet Cupcake image

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
Choco w/PB Cupcake
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts.
Contains PEANUTS
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

107 E 42nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cupcake to go$4.15
Magnolia Bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcake with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$4.15
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go$24.90
Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor.
Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Van/Van Cupcakes to go$24.90
6 of our Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream colors and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go$8.10
One of our delicious Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream, and One Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate buttercream.
Vanilla Buttecream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Sprinkles and Vanilla Buttecream color chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$4.15
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Choc/Van Cupcake to go image

PASTRY

Magnolia Bakery - PAK

1751 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Fast Pay
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery - PAK

