Salmon burgers in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve salmon burgers

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$18.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
More about Hill and Bay
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steelhead Salmon Burger$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
More about Seamore's
Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$16.00
Ground Salmon with Shallots and Lemon Zest, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$17.00
Baby Watercress, Avocado, Horseradish Aioli.
More about Thyme & Tonic
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$17.00
Served with tartar sauce & pickled jalapeno
More about Veselka
Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steelhead Salmon Burger$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
More about Seamore's
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON BURGER$22.00
Brioche bun, lemon garlic aioli. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
More about The Viand
Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steelhead Salmon Burger$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
More about Seamore's
Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$19.00
House made salmon patty, avocado aioli, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll. Served with herb fries.
More about Friedman's
Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express NYC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Salmon Burger$9.95
Salmon patty + sriracha aioli + pickled onions + cilantro + lettuce
More about New York Burger Co.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
K-Town Salmon Burger$11.00
Bulgogi Marinated Salmon, Cooked a la Plancha, Kimchi Mayo, Pickled Shredded Cucumber & Relish
More about Certe

