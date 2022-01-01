Salmon burgers in New York
New York restaurants that serve salmon burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Salmon Burger
|$18.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Steelhead Salmon Burger
|$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Salmon Burger
|$16.00
Ground Salmon with Shallots and Lemon Zest, Side of Fries or Salad
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Salmon Burger
|$17.00
Baby Watercress, Avocado, Horseradish Aioli.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Salmon Burger
|$17.00
Served with tartar sauce & pickled jalapeno
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Steelhead Salmon Burger
|$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SALMON BURGER
|$22.00
Brioche bun, lemon garlic aioli. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Steelhead Salmon Burger
|$21.00
marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Salmon Burger
|$19.00
House made salmon patty, avocado aioli, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll. Served with herb fries.
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Salmon Burger
|$9.95
Salmon patty + sriracha aioli + pickled onions + cilantro + lettuce