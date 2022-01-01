Tortas in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Torta$12.00
dark chocolate cake, buttermilk whipped cream olive oil, maldon salt
More about Rosemary's East
Item pic

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta della Nonna$9.00
Shortcrust cake, stuffed with lemon creme
and covered with toasted almonds and pine nuts
Torta Cioccolato Senza Farina$9.00
Flowerless chocolate cake, whipped cream
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale Restaurant

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Di Olio - To Go$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote, biscotto crumble
More about Portale Restaurant
Item pic

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta della Nonna$9.00
Shortcrust cake, stuffed with lemon creme
and covered with toasted almonds and pine nuts
Torta Cioccolato Senza Farina$9.00
Flowerless chocolate cake, whipped cream
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Anejo - Tribeca image

 

Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Cauliflower Torta$14.00
More about Anejo - Tribeca
Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Torta$18.00
More about Toro Loco NYC
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TORTA OLIO D'OLIVA$18.00
Olive oil cake, blood oranges, Amarena cherries, vanilla ice cream
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde$18.00
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ CAB NY Strip$24.00
Grilled CAB NY Strip a la Mexicana Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Chicken$18.00
Grilled adobo-marinated chicken thigh, oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
Lunch Crispy Cauliflower Torta$14.00
More about Anejo
Consumer pic

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Torta$18.00
More about Amor Loco
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Torta$12.00
dark chocolate cake, buttermilk whipped cream, olive oil, maldon salt
More about Rosemary's
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta della Nonna$9.50
Italian custard tart with pine nuts and almonds
Torta Monterosa$11.50
ricotta cheese and mascarpone layer cake with strawberry topping
More about Arco Cafe
Torta image

 

Altro Paradiso

234 Spring Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta$13.00
Dark chocolate and walnut cake with whipped cream.
(Vegetarian)
(GF)
More about Altro Paradiso
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Torta$17.00
Sumac-aleppo roasted lamb, black bean spread, romaine, tomato, avocado, house-pickled jalapenos + oaxaca cheese
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde$18.00
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole$19.00
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta De Milanesa$14.00
More about Coppelia
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole$19.00
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde$18.00
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ CAB NY Strip$24.00
Grilled CAB NY Strip a la Mexicana Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Sandwich$18.15
Grass Fed Sirloin, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Black Bean Puree, Tomato, Jalapeno, Soft Roll
Torta Sandwich$18.15
Grass Fed Sirloin, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Black Bean Puree, Tomato, Jalapeno, Soft Roll
More about Certe
Item pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen

157 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Torta$17.00
Sumac-aleppo roasted lamb, black bean spread, romaine, tomato, avocado, house-pickled jalapenos + oaxaca cheese
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Al Cioccolato$12.00
Torta Di Mele$12.00
pastry crust, sliced apples, vanilla gelato
More about Felice
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Al Cioccolato$12.00
cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)
Torta Di Mele$12.00
homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato
More about Felice
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta di Frutta$14.00
sable dough crust filled with vanilla bean custard, topped with seasonal fruits
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Di Mele$12.00
homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato
Torta Al Cioccolato$12.00
cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)
More about Felice
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

1136 Third Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Di Limone$11.00
Lemon cream with shortbread crust.
Torta Di Frutta$11.00
Sablé dough crust, vanilla bean custard, and seasonal fruits.
More about Sant Ambroeus

