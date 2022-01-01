Tortas in New York
New York restaurants that serve tortas
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Chocolate Torta
|$12.00
dark chocolate cake, buttermilk whipped cream olive oil, maldon salt
PIZZA
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Torta della Nonna
|$9.00
Shortcrust cake, stuffed with lemon creme
and covered with toasted almonds and pine nuts
|Torta Cioccolato Senza Farina
|$9.00
Flowerless chocolate cake, whipped cream
Portale Restaurant
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Torta Di Olio - To Go
|$14.00
olive oil cake, cherry compote, biscotto crumble
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|TORTA OLIO D'OLIVA
|$18.00
Olive oil cake, blood oranges, Amarena cherries, vanilla ice cream
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa
|$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
|Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde
|$18.00
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
|Torta w/ CAB NY Strip
|$24.00
Grilled CAB NY Strip a la Mexicana Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Torta Chicken
|$18.00
Grilled adobo-marinated chicken thigh, oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
|Lunch Crispy Cauliflower Torta
|$14.00
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Torta
|$12.00
dark chocolate cake, buttermilk whipped cream, olive oil, maldon salt
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Torta della Nonna
|$9.50
Italian custard tart with pine nuts and almonds
|Torta Monterosa
|$11.50
ricotta cheese and mascarpone layer cake with strawberry topping
Altro Paradiso
234 Spring Street, New York
|Torta
|$13.00
Dark chocolate and walnut cake with whipped cream.
(Vegetarian)
(GF)
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Lamb Torta
|$17.00
Sumac-aleppo roasted lamb, black bean spread, romaine, tomato, avocado, house-pickled jalapenos + oaxaca cheese
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Torta De Milanesa
|$14.00
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Torta Sandwich
|$18.15
Grass Fed Sirloin, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Black Bean Puree, Tomato, Jalapeno, Soft Roll
The Migrant Kitchen
157 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Lamb Torta
|$17.00
Sumac-aleppo roasted lamb, black bean spread, romaine, tomato, avocado, house-pickled jalapenos + oaxaca cheese
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Torta Al Cioccolato
|$12.00
|Torta Di Mele
|$12.00
pastry crust, sliced apples, vanilla gelato
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Torta Al Cioccolato
|$12.00
cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)
|Torta Di Mele
|$12.00
homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato
Sant Ambroeus
200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York
|Torta di Frutta
|$14.00
sable dough crust filled with vanilla bean custard, topped with seasonal fruits
Felice
1166 First Avenue, New York
|Torta Di Mele
|$12.00
homemade apple tart, vanilla gelato
|Torta Al Cioccolato
|$12.00
cocoa and almond flour cake, vanilla gelato (gluten-free)
Sant Ambroeus
1136 Third Ave, New York
|Torta Di Limone
|$11.00
Lemon cream with shortbread crust.
|Torta Di Frutta
|$11.00
Sablé dough crust, vanilla bean custard, and seasonal fruits.