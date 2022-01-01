Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farmhouse Vegetable Soup$10.00
Vegetable Soup of the Day
Farmhouse Vegetable Soup$10.00
vegan
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LARGE VEGETABLE SOUP$12.95
HEARTY VEGETABLE SOUP (P)$7.95
A smooth and soul-soothing bowl with carrots, barley, celery, lima beans, and zucchini.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Vegetable Soup$5.50
More about West Side Wok
Main pic

 

Dumpling N' Dips

5 St. Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Soup$2.00
More about Dumpling N' Dips
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
豆腐菜汤 Tofu Vegetable Soup$13.00
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

 

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
veggie miso soup$6.00
More about Nami Nori
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Soup$7.25
Chicken Vegetable Soup$7.25
More about Certe

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Mango Lassi

Chicken Salad

Hibiscus Tea

Curry

Tostadas

Penne

Green Beans

Sauteed Spinach

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston