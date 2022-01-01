Vegetable soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
Vegetable Soup of the Day
vegan
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|LARGE VEGETABLE SOUP
|$12.95
|HEARTY VEGETABLE SOUP (P)
|$7.95
A smooth and soul-soothing bowl with carrots, barley, celery, lima beans, and zucchini.
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$5.50