Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia steakhouses you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try steakhouses in Philadelphia

Main pic

 

Frame

222 market st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Cut Chicken Breast$26.00
Seared Scallops$18.00
Fried Rice$20.00
More about Frame
Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Lamb Chops (10 oz)$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Three Meat combo$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Alpen Rose image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bibb Salad$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
Mashed Potato$9.00
Chive
Bone-in Ribeye$49.00
28 Day Dry Aged. 24 oz
More about Alpen Rose
Gabriella's Vietnam image

 

Gabriella's Vietnam

1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
More about Gabriella's Vietnam
Rio BBQ Factory image

 

Rio Store

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meal / Refeicao$10.99
A great meal, made your way!
Uma refeicao deliciosa!
BBQ Skewers Combo / Combo Espetinhos$8.99
2 Brazilian BBQ sticks, with garlic bread, vinaigrette and brazilian farofa.
2 Espetinhos com pao de alho, mini vinagrete e mini farofa.
Brazilian Hot Dog / Cachorro quente Brasileiro$3.99
Beef Franks cooked in tomato sauce, peas, corn and potato sticks!
Cachorro quente tradicional brasileiro!
More about Rio Store
The Taste of Brazil image

SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

The Taste of Brazil

6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Taste of Brazil
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse image

SMOOTHIES • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2 reviews)
More about Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
Seven Hills image

 

Seven Hills

8500 Essington Ave, Philadephia

No reviews yet
More about Seven Hills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Salmon

Cake

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Muffins

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston