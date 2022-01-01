Philadelphia steakhouses you'll love
Must-try steakhouses in Philadelphia
More about Frame
Frame
222 market st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|French Cut Chicken Breast
|$26.00
|Seared Scallops
|$18.00
|Fried Rice
|$20.00
More about Chima Steakhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ribeye (10 oz)
|$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Lamb Chops (10 oz)
|$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Three Meat combo
|$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
More about Alpen Rose
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bibb Salad
|$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
|Mashed Potato
|$9.00
Chive
|Bone-in Ribeye
|$49.00
28 Day Dry Aged. 24 oz
More about Gabriella's Vietnam
Gabriella's Vietnam
1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc
|$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
|Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)
|$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
|Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản
|$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
More about Rio Store
Rio Store
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|Meal / Refeicao
|$10.99
A great meal, made your way!
Uma refeicao deliciosa!
|BBQ Skewers Combo / Combo Espetinhos
|$8.99
2 Brazilian BBQ sticks, with garlic bread, vinaigrette and brazilian farofa.
2 Espetinhos com pao de alho, mini vinagrete e mini farofa.
|Brazilian Hot Dog / Cachorro quente Brasileiro
|$3.99
Beef Franks cooked in tomato sauce, peas, corn and potato sticks!
Cachorro quente tradicional brasileiro!
More about The Taste of Brazil
SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
The Taste of Brazil
6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia
More about Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
SMOOTHIES • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
More about Seven Hills
Seven Hills
8500 Essington Ave, Philadephia