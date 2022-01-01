French onion soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve french onion soup
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Creamy Corn & Jalapeno (veg)
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
with onion, veal stock and swiss, provolone and parmesan cheeses.
PASTRY
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|French Onion Soup
|$16.00
It is back, East Philly! Our French Onion Soup with vermouth-glazed onions, beef broth, torched gruyère cheese and croutons