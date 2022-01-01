Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve french onion soup

The Bagel Place image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Corn & Jalapeno (veg)$6.00
More about The Bagel Place
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$8.00
with onion, veal stock and swiss, provolone and parmesan cheeses.
More about National Mechanics
Item pic

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$16.00
It is back, East Philly! Our French Onion Soup with vermouth-glazed onions, beef broth, torched gruyère cheese and croutons
More about BLOOMSDAY
Consumer pic

 

Les Matines Café

89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$8.00
More about Les Matines Café
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$10.00
Bistro style French onion soup with baguette croutons & 4 cheese blend broiled on top.**NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT
More about Community

