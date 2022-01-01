Fajitas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fajitas
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Sizzling Fajita Salad
|$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
|Fajitas (1/2 Pound)
|$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Fajitas De Camaron
|$15.00
|Fajitas Asada
|$13.50
|Fajitas Pollo
|$13.50
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Fajita Salad Bowl
|$11.99
Carmen's Fajita Salad is made with mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and your choice of protein, and dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Double Decker Fajita Tacos
|$10.95
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, homemade guacamole, and vegan cheese laid inside a crisp corn tortilla wrapped in a warm local flour tortilla, topped with cabbage slaw
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Fajita Trio
|$18.95
|Fajitas de la Casa
|$15.95
|Fajita Duo
|$17.95
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Chicken Fajita
|$6.00
Fajita Chicken, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions, Salsa Verde, and lime wedge