Fajitas in Phoenix

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita Salad$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Fajitas (1/2 Pound)$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas De Camaron$15.00
Fajitas Asada$13.50
Fajitas Pollo$13.50
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food image

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad Bowl$11.99
Carmen's Fajita Salad is made with mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and your choice of protein, and dressing.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double Decker Fajita Tacos$10.95
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, homemade guacamole, and vegan cheese laid inside a crisp corn tortilla wrapped in a warm local flour tortilla, topped with cabbage slaw
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Trio$18.95
Fajitas de la Casa$15.95
Fajita Duo$17.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$6.00
Fajita Chicken, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions, Salsa Verde, and lime wedge
More about Outlier Cafe
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITAS
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

