Brisket in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve brisket
Carmi Express
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Mike's Fish
|$10.00
8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.
|Mac n Cheese
|$4.00
|3 Bones
|$11.00
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Street Corn
|$8.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
|Papas Bravas
|$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Pollo Magnifico (chicken)
|$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
|Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)
|$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
|USA USA USA
|$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Walters
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|6 Smoked Wings
|$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
|Coleslaw 12oz
|$6.00
|Collard Greens 12oz
|$6.00
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh
|Valentine's Dinner
|$29.99
For UPMC Mercy orders only.
All others- please select Valentine's Day Dinner listed under Specials Menu
|Marinated Olives
|$9.95
1 pint
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.95
1 doz.
The Colombian Spot - Oakland
3533 Forbes Av, Pittsburgh
|Brisket Arepa
|$10.99
Brisket smoked for three hours, slow cooked for 36, and finished on the grill. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, a citrus slaw, topped with our homemade garlic sauce
|Brisket Bowl
|$12.50
Brisket smoked for 3 hours and slow cooked for 36, black beans, sweet plantains, yellow rice, and citrus slaw or green salad