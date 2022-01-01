Brisket in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve brisket

Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mike's Fish$10.00
8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.
Mac n Cheese$4.00
3 Bones$11.00
More about Carmi Express
Tako image

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
Street Corn$8.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
Papas Bravas$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
More about Tako
Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Magnifico (chicken)$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
USA USA USA$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Walters image

 

Walters

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Smoked Wings$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
Coleslaw 12oz$6.00
Collard Greens 12oz$6.00
More about Walters
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh image

 

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Valentine's Dinner$29.99
For UPMC Mercy orders only.
All others- please select Valentine's Day Dinner listed under Specials Menu
Marinated Olives$9.95
1 pint
Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.95
1 doz.
More about Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
Brisket Arepa image

 

The Colombian Spot - Oakland

3533 Forbes Av, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Arepa$10.99
Brisket smoked for three hours, slow cooked for 36, and finished on the grill. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, a citrus slaw, topped with our homemade garlic sauce
Brisket Bowl$12.50
Brisket smoked for 3 hours and slow cooked for 36, black beans, sweet plantains, yellow rice, and citrus slaw or green salad
More about The Colombian Spot - Oakland

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Risotto

Gnocchi

Chicken Wraps

Arepas

Chai Lattes

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston