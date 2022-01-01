Cheese fries in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cheese fries
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Reg. Cheese Fries
|$9.50
Smothered in cheese and topped with tomato and green onion.
|Cajun Cheese Fries
|$10.50
Cheese fries. But SPICY!
|Taco Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Cheese fries with a taco twist. Topped with green onion and diced tomatoes.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
Big's Chicken - Glisan
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Blue Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Waffle fries with blue cheese fondue, blue cheese crumbles, green onions.
Add bacon $2
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Smoky Blue Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions. (contains gluten)