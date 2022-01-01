Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve cheese fries

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reg. Cheese Fries$9.50
Smothered in cheese and topped with tomato and green onion.
Cajun Cheese Fries$10.50
Cheese fries. But SPICY!
Taco Cheese Fries$11.00
Cheese fries with a taco twist. Topped with green onion and diced tomatoes.
More about Roscoe's
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - Glisan

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
More about Big's Chicken - Glisan
Item pic

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blue Cheese Fries$10.00
Waffle fries with blue cheese fondue, blue cheese crumbles, green onions.
Add bacon $2
More about Breakside Brewery
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
More about Grand Central
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoky Blue Cheese Fries$10.00
Blue cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onions. (contains gluten)
More about Breakside Brewery
Saraveza image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saraveza

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
ranch
More about Saraveza

