Scallops in Portland

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Seared Scallops
|$33.00
Three Jumbo Seared Scallops over a bed of roasted cauliflower cream sauce served with saffron risotto
KAEDE
8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland
|Hotate ~Fresh Scallop~
|$12.00
Fresh Scallop from Hokkaido
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Nigiri Scallop
|$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Sashimi Scallop
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Scallops
|$26.00
truffled chantrelle* mushroom ragout, radish
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Sashimi Scallop
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$13.00
|Nigiri Scallop
|$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Sashimi Scallop
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Nigiri Scallop
|$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.