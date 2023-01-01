Scallops in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallops$33.00
Three Jumbo Seared Scallops over a bed of roasted cauliflower cream sauce served with saffron risotto
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
Item pic

 

KAEDE

8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hotate ~Fresh Scallop~$12.00
Fresh Scallop from Hokkaido
More about KAEDE
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nigiri Scallop$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Southpark Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops$26.00
truffled chantrelle* mushroom ragout, radish
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Scallop$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Spicy Scallop Roll$13.00
Nigiri Scallop$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Scallops$6.00
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Scallop$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nigiri Scallop$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Spicy Scallop Roll$13.00
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

