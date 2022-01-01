Sacramento Mexican restaurants you'll love

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

