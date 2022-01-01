Sacramento Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Sacramento
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Elote
|$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
|Pozole Verde
|$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Cuatro Amigos
TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Regular Burrito
|$10.00
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and salsa.
|**NEW Fajita Bowl
|$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa
|Chimichanga
|$12.00
Your choice of rice, beans and meats, with cheese and salsa. Deep fried, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce.
More about Los Jarritos
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.49
|3 Chicken Tacos
|$5.99
|Flour Tortillas (2)
|$0.59
More about TRES HERMANAS
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SIDE/ SOFT TACO
|$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
|CARNITAS DINNER
|$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
|CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
|Medium Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
More about Chef's Dinner
Chef's Dinner
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
|Cilantro Lime Rice (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature Cilantro Lime Rice. Serves 3 - 4 people.
More about Flatstick Pub
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Hazard 'Rito
|$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
|Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
|Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Tacoa
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carnitas Burrito
|$3.75
Carnitas with refriend beans and rice
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$2.19
Refried beans and monterey Cheese
|Rice -quart
|$5.29
Quart
More about Polanco Cantina
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
|Quesabirria
|$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Zócalo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|HH QUESADILLA
|$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
More about Chef's Dinner
Chef's Dinner
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)
|$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
|Chef's Dinner Ticket
|$45.00
Holiday themed three course dinner with drink pairings.
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
|Rice
|$2.99
8 oz
|Beans
|$2.99
8 oz
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.