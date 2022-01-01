Sacramento Mexican restaurants you'll love

Sacramento restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Sacramento

Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Elote$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
Pozole Verde$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Cuatro Amigos image

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Burrito$10.00
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese and salsa.
**NEW Fajita Bowl$9.99
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa
Chimichanga$12.00
Your choice of rice, beans and meats, with cheese and salsa. Deep fried, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce.
More about Cuatro Amigos
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$3.49
3 Chicken Tacos$5.99
Flour Tortillas (2)$0.59
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE/ SOFT TACO$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
CARNITAS DINNER$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Nachos$13.99
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Medium Chips & Salsa$6.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Cilantro Lime Rice (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature Cilantro Lime Rice. Serves 3 - 4 people.
More about Chef's Dinner
Flatstick Pub image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hazard 'Rito$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Flatstick Pub
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
Pollo Asado Taco$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
More about Tacoa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Burrito$3.75
Carnitas with refriend beans and rice
Bean & Cheese Burrito$2.19
Refried beans and monterey Cheese
Rice -quart$5.29
Quart
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Quesabirria$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Polanco Cantina
Zócalo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
HH QUESADILLA$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
More about Zócalo
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
More about Zócalo
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
Chef's Dinner Ticket$45.00
Holiday themed three course dinner with drink pairings.
More about Chef's Dinner
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
Rice$2.99
8 oz
Beans$2.99
8 oz
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Restaurant banner

 

Easy Diner

1725 I St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Easy Diner

