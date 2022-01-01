Chicken fried rice in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
|Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch
|$13.75
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains chicken fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains chicken, diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.
Sushi Ai Clayton
4 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi Bars
7726 Forsyth, Clayton
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Sweet-n-Sour Chicken over Fried Rice
|$11.75