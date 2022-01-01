Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
More about Drunken Fish
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Delicious fried rice mixed with scrambled eggs, green onions, and fresh vegetables.
More about Nami Ramen
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch$13.75
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains chicken fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains chicken, diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.
More about Drunken Fish
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Clayton

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet-n-Sour Chicken over Fried Rice$11.75
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried with onions, egg, carrots, zucchini, red peppers, bean sprouts & scallions
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Jalapeno Poppers

Kimchi

Squid

Grilled Steaks

Mango Ice Cream

Fish And Chips

Tomato Soup

Steamed Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston