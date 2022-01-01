Tuna rolls in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.25
Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
|California
|$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions