Quiche in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve quiche
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Savory Quiche
|$12.50
Flaky homemade crust filled with local eggs, cream, organic black kale, sundried tomatoes, organic onions & roasted mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with fruit
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego
|Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)
|$8.00
One slice. Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche
|Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche
|$8.00
One slice. Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|artisan quiche
bacon + jarlsberg + caramelized onion
spinach + feta
oven dried tomato + asparagus + goat cheese- GF
*we kindly request 48 hours notice for a whole quiche
|artisan quiche - whole
|$50.00
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)
|$8.00
Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.
|Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche
|$8.00
Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Savory Quiche
|$15.00
Flaky homemade crust filled with local eggs, cream, organic black kale, sundried tomatoes, organic onions & roasted mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with fruit
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Quiche - Lorraine
|$14.95
Swiss cheese and bacon Quiche. Served w/ salad or fruit.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|HOUSE QUICHE
|$20.00
egg, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mushroom, gruyere, mixed baby greens
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Savory Quiche
|$15.00
Flaky homemade crust filled with local eggs, cream, organic black kale, sundried tomatoes, organic onions & roasted mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with fruit
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Whole Quiche
|$14.99
A blend of cheeses, spinach, egg and cream all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Serves 6 people.
Choose from:
•Marie's Classic Quiche Applewood smoked bacon and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.
•Vegetable Quiche With assorted vegetables and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.
•Ham Quiche Ham and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.
|Soup, Salad and Quiche
|$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.