Quiche in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve quiche

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Savory Quiche$12.50
Flaky homemade crust filled with local eggs, cream, organic black kale, sundried tomatoes, organic onions & roasted mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)$8.00
One slice. Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche
Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche$8.00
One slice. Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche
More about Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
artisan quiche
bacon + jarlsberg + caramelized onion
spinach + feta
oven dried tomato + asparagus + goat cheese- GF
*we kindly request 48 hours notice for a whole quiche
artisan quiche - whole$50.00
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
Item pic

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Leek Quiche (veg)$8.00
Roasted oyster mushrooms, citrus leeks, sundried tomato, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.
Ham, Bacon, Chive & Cheese Quiche$8.00
Smoked ham, bacon, chives, jack & cheddar, farm eggs, crème fraiche. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Savory Quiche$15.00
Flaky homemade crust filled with local eggs, cream, organic black kale, sundried tomatoes, organic onions & roasted mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche - Lorraine$14.95
Swiss cheese and bacon Quiche. Served w/ salad or fruit.
More about Jennings House Café
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
HOUSE QUICHE$20.00
egg, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mushroom, gruyere, mixed baby greens
More about Queenstown Public House
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Quiche$15.00
Flaky homemade crust filled with local eggs, cream, organic black kale, sundried tomatoes, organic onions & roasted mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche$6.50
More about Arely's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Quiche$14.99
A blend of cheeses, spinach, egg and cream all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Serves 6 people.
Choose from:
•Marie's Classic Quiche Applewood smoked bacon and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.
•Vegetable Quiche With assorted vegetables and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.
•Ham Quiche Ham and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.
Soup, Salad and Quiche$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
More about Marie Callender’s
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Goat Cheese Quiche$15.00
Spinach & goat cheese quiche$14.00
Crepes & Quiches
Quiche Lorraine$14.00
Crepes & Quiches
More about Cote d’azur

