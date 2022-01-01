Ceviche in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve ceviche
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|CEVICHE VERDE
|$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
Limon - Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Ceviche mixto
|$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|CHEF JULIAN'S CEVICHE!!
|$14.00
NEW : AGUACHILES....
FRESH COD, SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, RED ONION, SERRANO, POBLANO, CILANTRO,GARLIC, FRESH LIME.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Ceviche
|$9.00
salmon, tuna, hamachi, wakame, mango, yuzukosho vinaigrette
Limon Restaurants
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Camino Alto
1715 Union Street, San Francisco
|Ceviche
|$24.00
San Pedro, California Coast Yellowtail, Hass Avocado, Fresno Chili, Lime
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Tuna Ceviche
|$12.50
Pepper crusted, seared tuna tataki with tobiko, jalapeno, avocado, green onion and lemon.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Shrimp Ceviche & Chips
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|COCONUT CURRY CEVICHE
|$21.00
fresh local white fish, coconut milk, green curry, chilies, taro chips
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Fish and Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.00
pico de gallo salsa, roasted pepper-citrus sauce, corn nuts
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Nopalito
306 Broderick St., San Francisco
|Tostada de Ceviche Rojo
|$16.00
Crispy corn tortilla, lime marinated fish, smashed avocado, dried red chiles, cucumbers, onions and cabbage
FRENCH FRIES
Merkado
130 Townsend St, San Francisco
|Ceviche
|$18.00
poached shrimp, scallops, cucumber, red onion, fresh mango, avocado, cilantro, aguachile verde
Wildseed
2000 Union Street, San Francisco
|CEVICHE
|$14.00
Ceviche of King Trumpet mushroom, leche de tigre, avocado, mango and seeded chips
|CEVICHE
|$14.00
leche de tigre, avocado, jicama, cilantro, tostadas
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Plant-Based Ceviche
|$16.00
Mango, Achiote, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Plantain Chips