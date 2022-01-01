Ceviche in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve ceviche

CEVICHE VERDE image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Delivery
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon - Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEF JULIAN'S CEVICHE!!$14.00
NEW : AGUACHILES....
FRESH COD, SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, RED ONION, SERRANO, POBLANO, CILANTRO,GARLIC, FRESH LIME.
More about Sunset Cantina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$9.00
salmon, tuna, hamachi, wakame, mango, yuzukosho vinaigrette
More about Hamano Sushi
Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon Restaurants

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
More about Limon Restaurants
Consumer pic

 

Camino Alto

1715 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$24.00
San Pedro, California Coast Yellowtail, Hass Avocado, Fresno Chili, Lime
More about Camino Alto
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Ceviche$12.50
Pepper crusted, seared tuna tataki with tobiko, jalapeno, avocado, green onion and lemon.
More about B Star Bar
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche & Chips$9.50
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COCONUT CURRY CEVICHE$21.00
fresh local white fish, coconut milk, green curry, chilies, taro chips
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
pico de gallo salsa, roasted pepper-citrus sauce, corn nuts
More about Loló Restaurant
Ceviche mixto image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada de Ceviche Rojo$16.00
Crispy corn tortilla, lime marinated fish, smashed avocado, dried red chiles, cucumbers, onions and cabbage
More about Nopalito
Merkado image

FRENCH FRIES

Merkado

130 Townsend St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$18.00
poached shrimp, scallops, cucumber, red onion, fresh mango, avocado, cilantro, aguachile verde
More about Merkado
Item pic

 

Wildseed

2000 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE$14.00
Ceviche of King Trumpet mushroom, leche de tigre, avocado, mango and seeded chips
CEVICHE$14.00
leche de tigre, avocado, jicama, cilantro, tostadas
More about Wildseed
West of Pecos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plant-Based Ceviche$16.00
Mango, Achiote, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Plantain Chips
More about West of Pecos
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de Camarones$15.00
Par boiled shrimp, lemon juice, onions, cilantro, serrano pepper with a sweet potato and crispy Peruvian corn. With tortilla chips
More about Cafe La Taza

