Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve muffins

Banner pic

 

Rad Radish

301 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN$3.50
*CONTAINS GLUTEN*
More about Rad Radish
Item pic

 

Equator Coffee

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry muffin$4.00
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Apple Bran Muffin$4.00
More about Equator Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Nosh Cafe & Catering - 388 Market St Ste 106

388 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.00
More about Nosh Cafe & Catering - 388 Market St Ste 106
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet - San Francisco

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeño Corn Muffins$0.00
Baked fresh daily. Lightly sweet and savory bite-sized delights with a small hint of jalapeño. Kids love them (5 - small / 10 - large)
Jalapeno Corn Muffins$6.00
More about Little Skillet - San Francisco
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Dolores Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Ceviche

Garlic Parmesan

Nachos

Yellow Curry

Noodle Soup

California Rolls

Avocado Toast

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston