Thai fried rice in San Francisco

Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Thai Sausage Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fermented Pork Sausage, Chinese Broccoli, Egg, Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro
|Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice
|$38.00
Delicious fried rice. Must try! Severed with Sweet Pork, Chinese Sausage, Dried Shrimp, Mango, Shredded Omelette, Red Onion, Green Bean, Chili
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai style Fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, tomato, and green onion.
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Thai Fried Rice
|$16.95
Thai fried rice with egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, and scallions (Add Crab $4, Shrimp $3, Chicken $2)