Thai fried rice in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve thai fried rice

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Sausage Fried Rice$14.95
Fermented Pork Sausage, Chinese Broccoli, Egg, Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro
Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice$38.00
Delicious fried rice. Must try! Severed with Sweet Pork, Chinese Sausage, Dried Shrimp, Mango, Shredded Omelette, Red Onion, Green Bean, Chili
Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Rice$14.50
Thai style Fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, tomato, and green onion.
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Thai Fried Rice$16.95
Thai fried rice with egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, and scallions (Add Crab $4, Shrimp $3, Chicken $2)
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
---Small--- Thai Fried Rice$80.00
Thai Fried Rice$20.95
