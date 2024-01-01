Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way

1969 Otoole Way, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepe MAKI Roll - Set of 6$21.60
Our Crepe MAKI Roll has been crafted to replicate the flavors and textures of a whole crepe cake in a convenient and budget-friendly format. Each delicate crepe layer is lovingly filled with luscious cream filling that will transport your taste buds to dessert paradise.
The flavors available are:
Tiramisu
Matcha
Hokkaido Milk
Black Sesame
Hojicha
Pistachio
More about Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
Posh Bagel image

 

Posh Bagel - Almaden

6471 Almaden Expressway, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CYO Crepe$6.50
Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe$10.95
Italian Chicken Pesto Crepe$11.50
More about Posh Bagel - Almaden
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS

Le Créme Cafe

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Banana Crepe$8.50
Topped off with whip cream
Banana Nutella Crepe$8.75
Topped off with whip cream.
Nutella Crepe$8.25
Topped with whip cream
More about Le Créme Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRUIT CREPES$14.00
Three French crepes, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream
More about Jack Holders

