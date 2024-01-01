Crepes in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve crepes
More about Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
Anton SV Pâtisserie - 1969 Otoole Way
1969 Otoole Way, San Jose
|Crepe MAKI Roll - Set of 6
|$21.60
Our Crepe MAKI Roll has been crafted to replicate the flavors and textures of a whole crepe cake in a convenient and budget-friendly format. Each delicate crepe layer is lovingly filled with luscious cream filling that will transport your taste buds to dessert paradise.
The flavors available are:
Tiramisu
Matcha
Hokkaido Milk
Black Sesame
Hojicha
Pistachio
More about Posh Bagel - Almaden
Posh Bagel - Almaden
6471 Almaden Expressway, San Jose
|CYO Crepe
|$6.50
|Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe
|$10.95
|Italian Chicken Pesto Crepe
|$11.50
More about Le Créme Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS
Le Créme Cafe
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose
|Strawberry Banana Crepe
|$8.50
Topped off with whip cream
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$8.75
Topped off with whip cream.
|Nutella Crepe
|$8.25
Topped with whip cream