Crepes in San Jose

Our Crepe MAKI Roll has been crafted to replicate the flavors and textures of a whole crepe cake in a convenient and budget-friendly format. Each delicate crepe layer is lovingly filled with luscious cream filling that will transport your taste buds to dessert paradise.

The flavors available are:

Tiramisu

Matcha

Hokkaido Milk

Black Sesame

Hojicha

Pistachio

