Buffalo chicken salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Luna Park Cafe
Luna Park Cafe
2918 SW AVALON WAY, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Salad.
|$15.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, diced tomato, & shredded carrot topped with crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce.
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Buffalo CHICKEN salad
|$18.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
More about Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Salad LUNCH (GF)
|$10.00
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Tossed with romaine and blue cheese dressing!
More about GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce with ranch, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onions. Gluten Free!
More about Can Bar
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, vleu cheese, ranch, fried chicken