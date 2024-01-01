Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Luna Park Cafe

2918 SW AVALON WAY, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad.$15.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, diced tomato, & shredded carrot topped with crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce.
More about Luna Park Cafe
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo CHICKEN salad$18.00
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, served with your choice of dressing
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad LUNCH (GF)$10.00
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Tossed with romaine and blue cheese dressing!
More about Queen Anne Beerhall - 203 W Thomas St
Item pic

 

GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Romaine lettuce with ranch, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onions. Gluten Free!
More about GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
Can Bar image

SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, vleu cheese, ranch, fried chicken
More about Can Bar
FIRESIDE image

 

FIRESIDE BURIEN

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
More about FIRESIDE BURIEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Tofu Soup

Chopped Salad

Filet Mignon

Yellow Curry

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Pear Salad

Thai Tea

Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (718 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (802 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston