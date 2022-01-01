Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Garden Salad - Full -$12.50
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
Pub Garden Salad - Side -$7.00
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Garden Salad - Side -$7.00
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers.
Pub Garden Salad - Full -$12.50
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Garden Salad - Full -$12.50
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
Pub Garden Salad - Side -$7.00
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers and your choice of dressing.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad Small$3.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Carrot, Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Housemade Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Garden Salad Large$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Carrot, Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Housemade Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Wildwood Market

