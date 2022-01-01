Garden salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve garden salad
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Pub Garden Salad - Full -
|$12.50
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
|Pub Garden Salad - Side -
|$7.00
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers.
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Pub Garden Salad - Side -
|$7.00
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers.
|Pub Garden Salad - Full -
|$12.50
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Pub Garden Salad - Full -
|$12.50
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
|Pub Garden Salad - Side -
|$7.00
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers and your choice of dressing.
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|Garden Salad Small
|$3.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Carrot, Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Housemade Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Garden Salad Large
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Carrot, Red Onion, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Housemade Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette