Pepperoni pizza in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, provolone
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Von's 1000Spirits
1225 1st Ave, Seattle
|Classic Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.75
Whole milk mozzarella, hot chile relish, peppadews, Farmstead fontina, reggiano. Spicy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Pie Ballard
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
PIZZA
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|WG Frozen Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.00
Directions included with each kit but in case it got missed or lost on the way:
Pre-heat forno: 475 Degrees
Cook time: 17-20 minutes
Place directly into your oven on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Inquire about toppings from our Italian shop upon pick up!
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$3.00
Bagel
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$3.00
Bagel
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$9.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.50
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.00