Crepes in Washington

Side Door DC - -Earlybird Breakfast Burritos - -Side Door Pizza - -Sukuta Sushi

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Passionfruit Crepe$10.00
Passion Fruit Crepe Soufflé$8.00
Sugar-coated crepe pastry filled with vanilla cream and topped with a passion fruit glaze
Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
wild berry crepes$4.75
wild berry crepes-maple creme anglaise, vanilla chia cup.
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Muncheez - Georgetown

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mix Kinder & Nutella Crepe$10.00
Nutella Crepe$7.95
Mix Nutella & Lindt Crepe$10.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez - Dupont Circle

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepes$6.50
kinder Crepe$7.95
Nutella Crepe$7.95
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Georges King of falafel and cheese steak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Halawa Nutella Crepe$8.95
Nutella topped with halawa - a sweet tahini dessert - in a crepe
Nutella Crepe$7.95
Oreo Nutella Crepe$8.95
D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dark cherries compote Mlyntsi (ukrainian style crepes)$13.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepe Suzette$12.00
PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
P1. Banh Xeo - Crispy Vietnamese Crepes$19.00
