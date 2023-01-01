Crepes in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crepes
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Passionfruit Crepe
|$10.00
|Passion Fruit Crepe Soufflé
|$8.00
Sugar-coated crepe pastry filled with vanilla cream and topped with a passion fruit glaze
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|wild berry crepes
|$4.75
wild berry crepes-maple creme anglaise, vanilla chia cup.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Muncheez - Georgetown
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Mix Kinder & Nutella Crepe
|$10.00
|Nutella Crepe
|$7.95
|Mix Nutella & Lindt Crepe
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES
muncheez - Dupont Circle
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Crepes
|$6.50
|kinder Crepe
|$7.95
|Nutella Crepe
|$7.95
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Halawa Nutella Crepe
|$8.95
Nutella topped with halawa - a sweet tahini dessert - in a crepe
|Nutella Crepe
|$7.95
|Oreo Nutella Crepe
|$8.95
D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW
2475 18th St. NW, Washington
|Dark cherries compote Mlyntsi (ukrainian style crepes)
|$13.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Crepe Suzette
|$12.00