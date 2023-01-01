Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
Paraiso Taqueria Mexican Restaurant

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Mexican cheese blend, grilled shrimp seasoned with 7 spices, mango relish, mango habanero pico, cilantro.
More about Paraiso Taqueria Mexican Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Shrimp Quesadilla HH$6.95
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.95
More about Ben's Next Door
TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla$9.99
Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Salmon & shrimp quesadilla$14.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
More about Mi Casa
Agua 301 Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Agua Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, shrimp, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema
Agua Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
flour tortilla, shrimp, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Shrimp$18.95
More about Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
Maria's Kitchen

1401 Okie Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
More about Maria's Kitchen
Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.00
large flour tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
More about Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.

