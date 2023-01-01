Shrimp quesadillas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Paraiso Taqueria Mexican Restaurant
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.00
Mexican cheese blend, grilled shrimp seasoned with 7 spices, mango relish, mango habanero pico, cilantro.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|*Shrimp Quesadilla HH
|$6.95
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.95
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Salmon & shrimp quesadilla
|$14.99
Agua 301 Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Agua Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, shrimp, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema
|Agua Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
flour tortilla, shrimp, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema
Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$18.95
Maria's Kitchen
1401 Okie Street Northeast, Washington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.00
Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$10.00
large flour tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw