Steak frites in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve steak frites
More about Cafe Colline
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Colline
4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Riz au Lait
|$8.00
vanilla rice pudding, sea salt caramel
|Pots de Crème
|$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly
|Salad Maison
|$10.00
bibb & gem lettuces, fines herbs, shaved radish, bistro vinaigrette
More about Meridian Pint
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Smash Burger
|$15.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
|Classic Burger
|$15.99
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about Pamplona
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Jack cheese, cheddar, & infused with truffle oil
|Papas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Assembly
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun