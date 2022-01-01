Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve steak frites

Cafe Colline image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Colline

4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Riz au Lait$8.00
vanilla rice pudding, sea salt caramel
Pots de Crème$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly
Salad Maison$10.00
bibb & gem lettuces, fines herbs, shaved radish, bistro vinaigrette
More about Cafe Colline
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Burger$15.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
Classic Burger$15.99
More about Meridian Pint
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Pamplona image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Mac & Cheese$9.00
Jack cheese, cheddar, & infused with truffle oil
Papas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
More about Pamplona
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Courthaus Burger$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
French Dip$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
Chopped Chipotle$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Courthaus Social
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Steak Frites $27.00
7oz CIRCA cut strip, chimichurri, cherry tomatoes, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano + fresh herb french fries
More about CIRCA at Clarendon

