Shrimp tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Shrimp Tacos image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.95
Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce
Fried Shrimp Taco$3.95
"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions$13.50
Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle
Shrimp Tacos image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions$13.50
Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle
Item pic

 

Yo! Chef What's Cooking?

3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Breaded shrimp, pico, lettuce, sriracha and YoChef sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Spymaster Special - Shrimp Tacos image

 

Clues and Cocktails

314 Auburn Ave. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Spymaster Special - Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Since you're now a spy handler extraordinaire, these delicious shrimp tacos will help keep you on your game. Made with a our Spicy Clues Bang Bang Sauce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and, of course, delicious shrimp. (3 tacos).
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal).
*Clues Spicy Bang Bang Sauce is spicy.
Apron + Ladle image

 

Apron + Ladle

227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (3)$14.00
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rotisserie Shrimp Tacos$12.95
3 Flour tortilla tacos with rotisserie seasoned grilled shrimp, avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, red onion, cilantro, and queso.
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Single Spicy Shrimp Taco$4.99
Taco- Shrimp image

 

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco- Shrimp$14.00
spicy gulf shrimp, queso asadero, rajas, grilled sweet corn
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.95
grilled, blackened shrimp, avocado corn salsa, mango vinaigrette, mixed greens
