Shrimp tacos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.95
Shrimp mixed with fresh vegetables in a flour tortilla. Topped with coleslaw and a house special sauce
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$3.95
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions
|$13.50
Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
More about Local Green Atlanta
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta
|"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions
|$13.50
Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle
More about Yo! Chef What's Cooking?
Yo! Chef What's Cooking?
3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Breaded shrimp, pico, lettuce, sriracha and YoChef sauce topped with parmesan cheese
More about Clues and Cocktails
Clues and Cocktails
314 Auburn Ave. Northeast, Atlanta
|Spymaster Special - Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Since you're now a spy handler extraordinaire, these delicious shrimp tacos will help keep you on your game. Made with a our Spicy Clues Bang Bang Sauce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro and, of course, delicious shrimp. (3 tacos).
(Optional add on: "Mission Impossible: Top Secret Package" game with meal).
*Clues Spicy Bang Bang Sauce is spicy.
More about Apron + Ladle
Apron + Ladle
227 Sandy Springs Place, Suite 506, Sandy Springs
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$14.00
More about North River Tavern
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Rotisserie Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
3 Flour tortilla tacos with rotisserie seasoned grilled shrimp, avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, red onion, cilantro, and queso.
More about BGR Grille
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Spicy Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
|Single Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
More about Azotea Cantina
Azotea Cantina
245 18th Street NW, Atlanta
|Taco- Shrimp
|$14.00
spicy gulf shrimp, queso asadero, rajas, grilled sweet corn