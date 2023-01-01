Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Bulgogi Bowl!(V, Gf)$13.00
vegan bulgogi (pea protein), steamed spinach, local kimchi, Korean pickled cucumbers & shredded carrots on brown rice, finished with black sesame seeds and sunflower sprouts.
Bulgogi - Marinated Ribeye image

 

Oseyo Restaurant

1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (620 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi - Marinated Ribeye$38.00
Thinly sliced marinated rib-eye grilled with onions and carrots and served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, and dipping sauces.
Bulgogi - 4 oz$10.00
Rosen's Bagels image

 

Rosen's Bagels - Burnet

11101 N Burnet #100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Bulgogi$11.00
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu Austin

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef$28.75
Spicy Pork Bulgogi$23.95
