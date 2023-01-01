Bulgogi in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve bulgogi
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Korean Bulgogi Bowl!(V, Gf)
|$13.00
vegan bulgogi (pea protein), steamed spinach, local kimchi, Korean pickled cucumbers & shredded carrots on brown rice, finished with black sesame seeds and sunflower sprouts.
Oseyo Restaurant
1628 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Bulgogi - Marinated Ribeye
|$38.00
Thinly sliced marinated rib-eye grilled with onions and carrots and served with steamed rice, lettuce wraps, and dipping sauces.
|Bulgogi - 4 oz
|$10.00
Rosen's Bagels - Burnet
11101 N Burnet #100, Austin
|Mushroom Bulgogi
|$11.00