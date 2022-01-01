Cuban sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Austin Java
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.00
bolillo, house smoked pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles
More about Stiles Switch
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich
|$14.50
Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich - House Smoked Ham, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Lance's Mustard Sauce, Swiss Cheese, & Pickles piled on a griddled Torta Bun.