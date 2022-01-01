Cuban sandwiches in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$12.00
bolillo, house smoked pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles
More about Austin Java
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich$14.50
Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich - House Smoked Ham, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Lance's Mustard Sauce, Swiss Cheese, & Pickles piled on a griddled Torta Bun.
More about Stiles Switch
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Slow roasted pork and ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle relish,
baked then grilled, served with hand-cut fries.
More about Cafe Blue

