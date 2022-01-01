Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Medallions$19.99
roasted garlic cream sauce, chunky smashers, Chef's veggies
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$24.00
grilled pork tenderloin, buttered potato puree, chow chow, dijon cream sauce
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$22.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Pork Tenderloin$17.99
pearl sous cous, red onion, green bell peppers, corn relish, grape tomatoes, greek vinaigrette, pineapple gastrique
Jerk Pork tenderloin$17.99
pearl cous cous, red onion, green bell peppers, corn relish, grape tomatoes, greek vinaigrette, pineapple gastrique
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$24.00
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Oasthouse image

 

Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Pork Tenderloin$17.99
pork tenderloin, chilled pearl cous cous, corn relish, grape tomatoes, red onion, green bell pepper, greek vinaigrette, pineapple gastric
More about Oasthouse
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE PORK TENDERLOIN$9.95
Marinated & grilled pork tenderloin, smoked gouda cheese, spicy apple slaw, spinach, tomato & honey Dijon.
More about FoodHeads

