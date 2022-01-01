Pork tenderloin in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Medallions
|$19.99
roasted garlic cream sauce, chunky smashers, Chef's veggies
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Medallions
|$19.99
roasted garlic cream sauce, chunky smashers, Chef's veggies
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Pork Tenderloin
|$24.00
grilled pork tenderloin, buttered potato puree, chow chow, dijon cream sauce
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Pork Tenderloin
|$22.00
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Medallions
|$19.99
roasted garlic cream sauce, chunky smashers, Chef's veggies
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Jerk Pork Tenderloin
|$17.99
pearl sous cous, red onion, green bell peppers, corn relish, grape tomatoes, greek vinaigrette, pineapple gastrique
|Jerk Pork tenderloin
|$17.99
pearl cous cous, red onion, green bell peppers, corn relish, grape tomatoes, greek vinaigrette, pineapple gastrique
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Pork Tenderloin
|$24.00
Oasthouse
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin
|Jerk Pork Tenderloin
|$17.99
pork tenderloin, chilled pearl cous cous, corn relish, grape tomatoes, red onion, green bell pepper, greek vinaigrette, pineapple gastric