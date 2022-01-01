Shumai in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shumai
More about Soto Japanese
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Shumai
|$6.00
|Steamed Shumai
|$8.00
More about Uroko
SUSHI
Uroko
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin
|Fried Wasabi Shumai
|$3.00
Deep fried wasabi pork shumai 2pcs
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|4. Pork Shumai (4)-蟹黃燒賣
|$6.95
|16. Shrimp Shumai (4)-蝦燒賣
|$6.95
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Shumai (5 pc)
|$5.00
fried shrimp and pork dumplings (contains gluten)
More about Little Wu - Fareground
Little Wu - Fareground
111 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Pork & Shrimp Shumai (3)
|$8.00
3 open-faced dumplings with pork and shrimp, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and scallions
|Chicken & Shiitake Shumai (3)
|$7.00
3 open-faced dumplings with chicken and shiitake mushrooms, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and scallions