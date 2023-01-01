Chicken lettuce wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
NiHao Chinese Restaurant
2322 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$13.00
Soy flavor diced chicken breast, with onion and scallion. Serve with 6 pieces lettuce.
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|The Spicy James(grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parm cheese Caesar dressing in a wheat wrap with sriracha sauce )
|$7.25
|Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap
|$8.25
|Devils Spit ( chicken, fried onions bacon lettuce tomato pepper jack and spicy bcue sauce flour wrap )
|$8.50