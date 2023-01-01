Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.00
More about El Bufalo
NiHao Chinese Restaurant

2322 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$13.00
Soy flavor diced chicken breast, with onion and scallion. Serve with 6 pieces lettuce.
More about NiHao Chinese Restaurant
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Spicy James(grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parm cheese Caesar dressing in a wheat wrap with sriracha sauce )$7.25
Chicken Salad Club Wrap (homemade chicken salad lettuce tomato Swiss bacon four wrap$8.25
Devils Spit ( chicken, fried onions bacon lettuce tomato pepper jack and spicy bcue sauce flour wrap )$8.50
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Thai-Peanut vinaigrette, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, topped with jalapeños
More about The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

