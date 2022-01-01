Italian sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Italian Sandwich
|$11.25
Prosciutto salami, ham, capicola and mozzarella cheese dressed with roasted cherry tomatoes,
red onions, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Italian Cold Cut Sandwich
|$9.95
Deli ham, Virginia ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, hot peppers, italian vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo on a sub roll.
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Italian Salami Sandwich
|$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Spicy Italian Sandwich
|$8.69
Spicy Capicola, ham, roasted red pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella and a basil aioli on herb crusted focaccia bread
THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Italian Cold Cut Sandwich
|$9.95
Deli ham, Virginia ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, hot peppers, italian vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo on a sub roll.
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Italian Steak Sandwich
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers dressed with lettuce / tomato / creamy Italian dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle - Baltimore
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Italian Hero Sandwich
|$12.00
Ciabatta Roll, Prosciutto, Salami, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Wine Vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Romaine, Provolone and Creamy Italian Dressing. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.