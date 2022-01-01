Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$11.25
Prosciutto salami, ham, capicola and mozzarella cheese dressed with roasted cherry tomatoes,
red onions, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich$9.95
Deli ham, Virginia ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, hot peppers, italian vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo on a sub roll.
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Salami Sandwich$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Italian Sandwich$8.69
Spicy Capicola, ham, roasted red pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella and a basil aioli on herb crusted focaccia bread
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich$9.95
Deli ham, Virginia ham, Genoa salami, provolone, onions, hot peppers, italian vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo on a sub roll.
Served w/ slice pickle: Feel free to sub bagel w/ any bread
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Steak Sandwich
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers dressed with lettuce / tomato / creamy Italian dressing
More about Zella's Pizzeria
f81f97e1-d8f5-43cf-ae6c-c90a1358abf1 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle - Baltimore

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Hero Sandwich$12.00
Ciabatta Roll, Prosciutto, Salami, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about RegionAle - Baltimore
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Steak Sandwich$12.95
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Romaine, Provolone and Creamy Italian Dressing. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.
More about Pie in the Sky

