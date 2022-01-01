Shrimp basket in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp basket
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|10-pc Shrimp Basket
|$20.00
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
222 N Charles Street, Baltimore
|6-pc Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
|10-pc Shrimp Basket
|$20.00
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Shrimp Basket
|$8.99
All platter served with your choice of any two sides
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$18.00
Deep fried shrimp served with fries and our house made remoulade sauce
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Shrimp Basket
|$17.00
Hand battered & seasoned fried Jumbo Gulf shrimp. Served with Fresh Cut French Fries ,house made kick a$$ sauce & lemon wedge! Great with a FruitTea!