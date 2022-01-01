Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10-pc Shrimp Basket$20.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
Item pic

 

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6-pc Shrimp Basket$14.00
10-pc Shrimp Basket$20.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Basket$8.99
All platter served with your choice of any two sides
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$18.00
Deep fried shrimp served with fries and our house made remoulade sauce
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$11.99
More about Never On Sunday
SS Cafe LLC image

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$17.00
Hand battered & seasoned fried Jumbo Gulf shrimp. Served with Fresh Cut French Fries ,house made kick a$$ sauce & lemon wedge! Great with a FruitTea!
More about SS Cafe LLC
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Basket$13.00
Large Fried Shrimp l Cole Slaw l Fries
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

