Soft shell crabs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about Shoyou Sushi
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Soft shell crab
|$13.00
Lightly battered fried jumbo soft shell crab topped with sprouts and masago (roe). Served with ponzu sauce
More about Ejji Ramen
Ejji Ramen
529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Soft Shell Crab Katsu
|$16.00
Coconut crusted soft shell crab, green curry mayo, citrus slaw on a milk bun.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$12.00