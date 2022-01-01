Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft shell crab$13.00
Lightly battered fried jumbo soft shell crab topped with sprouts and masago (roe). Served with ponzu sauce
More about Shoyou Sushi
Ejji Ramen image

 

Ejji Ramen

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Katsu$16.00
Coconut crusted soft shell crab, green curry mayo, citrus slaw on a milk bun.
More about Ejji Ramen
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$12.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH$24.00
More about Watershed
Banner pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH$24.00
More about Choptank

