Blt salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve blt salad
More about American Provisions - South Boston
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|BLT Pasta Salad
|$5.99
Shells with baby spinach, chopped tomato, and crispy bacon in a creamy dressing.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.