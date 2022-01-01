Carne asada tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Carne Asada Tacos (2)
|$17.00
molcajete salsa, avocado, grill charred corn, cilantro, cotija
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
