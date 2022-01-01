Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos (2)$17.00
molcajete salsa, avocado, grill charred corn, cilantro, cotija
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
More about La Neta
Consumer pic

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

Takeout
Carne Asada Taco Plate$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
More about Alma Cantina

