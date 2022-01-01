Lo mein in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve lo mein
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Grilled Salmon Lo Mein
|$41.00
Water Chestnuts, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Carrot
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|LO MEIN
|$13.95
|LO MEIN
|$11.95
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$12.00
Red bell pepper, snow peas, scallions
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Lo Mein Noodle
|$13.95
捞面 - Egg noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
