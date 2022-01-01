Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve lo mein

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Lo Mein$41.00
Water Chestnuts, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Carrot
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LO MEIN$13.95
LO MEIN$11.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Vegetable Lo Mein image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Lo Mein$12.00
Red bell pepper, snow peas, scallions
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Lo Mein Noodle image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Lo Mein Noodle$13.95
捞面 - Egg noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lo-Mein🌶️
Yellow egg noodle stir-fried with bell pepper, sweet basil, napa cabbage, bean sprout in spicy chili sauce.
Stir-Fired Lo-Mein (Side)$5.95
Steamed Lo-Mein (Side)$2.95
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

