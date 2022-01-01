Pumpkin pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Tatte Bakery - Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery - Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery - Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Witches Brew Dirt Cauldrons
|$8.00
Tatte Bakery - Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery - South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel - Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
