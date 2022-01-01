Roasted beet salad in Boston
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$8.75
greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese
More about American Provisions - South Boston
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$6.99
Diced roasted beets with goat cheese, caramelized walnuts, and parsley.
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Roasted Chioggia & Red Beet Salad
|$14.00
served over baby arugula dressed with a blood orange vinaigrette, finished with goat cheese and tossed pine nuts (*contains nuts)
More about Burro Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted read & yellow beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula & frisée, avocado, pickled red onions, dried cranberries, candies walnuts, red wine & mustard vinaigrette
More about Porto
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
gorgonzola crea, orange, walnuts + mustard vinaigrette
