Roasted beet salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve roasted beet salad

Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Beet Salad$8.75
greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Consumer pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet Salad$6.99
Diced roasted beets with goat cheese, caramelized walnuts, and parsley.
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chioggia & Red Beet Salad$14.00
served over baby arugula dressed with a blood orange vinaigrette, finished with goat cheese and tossed pine nuts (*contains nuts)
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
roasted read & yellow beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula & frisée, avocado, pickled red onions, dried cranberries, candies walnuts, red wine & mustard vinaigrette
More about Burro Bar
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
gorgonzola crea, orange, walnuts + mustard vinaigrette
More about Porto
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Baby Beet Salad$15.00
candied walnuts, labme, humbolt fog cheese, frisee, blood orange vinaigrette
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

