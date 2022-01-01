Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Tagliatelle image

PASTA

Fox & the knife

28 W Broadway, Boston

Avg 5 (6589 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle$26.00
Wild Boar, Thyme, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Fox & the knife
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Black Truffle$40.00
More about Prezza
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$25.00
veal, beef & pork, ricotta, parmesan
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Bar Lyon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Lyon

1750 Washigton Street, Boston

Avg 5 (2142 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle$26.95
Housemade Pasta, Braised Rabbit, Exotic Mushrooms, Carrot, Parmesan, Fines Herbs.
(Vegetarian and Gluten Free Upon Request)
More about Bar Lyon

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Parmesan

Fish Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Dumpling Soup

Cobbler

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston