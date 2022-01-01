Tagliatelle in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tagliatelle
More about Fox & the knife
PASTA
Fox & the knife
28 W Broadway, Boston
|Tagliatelle
|$26.00
Wild Boar, Thyme, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
veal, beef & pork, ricotta, parmesan
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.