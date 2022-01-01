Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Banner pic

 

The Q - 660 Washington St

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
VOLCANO ROLL$21.45
shrimp tempura and avocado topped with baked crab stick, mushrooms, tobiko, scallops, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo
More about The Q - 660 Washington St
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Volcano Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura roll with baked scallops, king crab, mushrooms and spicy mayo. Covered in tempura flakes and springled with flying-fish roe
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo - Fenway

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Volcano Roll$10.95
More about Sushi Kappo - Fenway
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
VOLCANO ROLL$15.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, spicy mayo and kabayaki
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie

