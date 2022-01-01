Volcano rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about The Q - 660 Washington St
The Q - 660 Washington St
660 Washington St, Boston
|VOLCANO ROLL
|$21.45
shrimp tempura and avocado topped with baked crab stick, mushrooms, tobiko, scallops, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Volcano Roll
|$18.95
Shrimp tempura roll with baked scallops, king crab, mushrooms and spicy mayo. Covered in tempura flakes and springled with flying-fish roe
More about Sushi Kappo - Fenway
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo - Fenway
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Volcano Roll
|$10.95
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.