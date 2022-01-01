White pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve white pizza
Pizza Delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
Garlic Oil Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives (Upon Request)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|15" White Pizza
|$17.65
Whole Tomatoes and crisp sliced Onions mixed in with imported Italian Olive Oil, freshly grated Romano and Fontinella Cheeses, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. (Anchovies on Request)
|Sheet White Pizza
|$35.20
Whole Tomatoes and crisp sliced Onions mixed in with imported Italian Olive Oil, freshly grated Romano and Fontinella Cheeses, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. (Anchovies on Request)
|17" White Pizza
|$20.10
Whole Tomatoes and crisp sliced Onions mixed in with imported Italian Olive Oil, freshly grated Romano and Fontinella Cheeses, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. (Anchovies on Request)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|White Pizza Personal
|$9.99
Made with our own special oil base, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, 3 blends of cheeses & spices.
|White Pizza Large
|$24.99
Made with our own special oil base, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, 3 blends of cheeses & spices.
|White Pizza Small
|$18.99
Made with our own special oil base, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, 3 blends of cheeses & spices.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|White Pizza (small)
|$22.99
Our white dough with olive oil, garlic, romano cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, italian seasoning, hot or sweet peppers. Choice of pepperoni or sausage.
|White Pizza (large)
|$25.99
Our white dough with olive oil, garlic, romano cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, italian seasoning, hot or sweet peppers. Choice of pepperoni or sausage.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large White Pizza and a 2 Liter
|$19.99
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Snow White Pizza
|$24.99
Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pepperoni, Maple Syrup, Mikes Hot Honey
|Small Snow White Pizza
|$19.99
|Classic White Pizza Large
|$20.49
Tomatoes, onions, with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese atop our garlic base sauce.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|White Pizza
Made with olive oil, fresh garlic, romano mozzarella and fontenella cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, and oregano.
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|The White Pizza
|$20.50
Fontina, mozzarella, roasted cherry tomato, roasted garlic, Sicilian oregano, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|White Pizza Small
|$11.39
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, and Red Onion
|White Pizza Large
|$20.69
Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Large White Pizza
|$24.95
sliced tomato, garlic evoo, ricotta, romano, oregano, onion, mozzarella V
|Small White Pizza
|$20.95
sliced tomato, garlic evoo, ricotta, romano, oregano, onion, mozzarella V
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/4 White Pizza
|$7.95
|1/2 White Pizza
|$15.91
|Whole White Pizza
|$31.82
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|SH WHITE PIZZA
|$49.34
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies, homemade Italian suasage, hot peppers.
|LG WHITE PIZZA
|$31.49
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies, homemade Italian suasage, hot peppers
|NY WHITE PIZZA
|$31.61
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies, homemade Italian suasage, hot peppers.
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|12" White Pizza
|$11.99
Combination of fresh and shredded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with garlic extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|White Tomato & Onion Pizza Large
|$21.55
Garlic and oil with mozzarella & romano cheese, tomatoes and onions.
|White Pizza Small
|$15.25
Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.
|Large White Pizza
|$17.25
Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.