White pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve white pizza

Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CLASSIC WHITE PIZZA
Garlic Oil Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives (Upon Request)
More about Pizza Delight
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" White Pizza$17.65
Whole Tomatoes and crisp sliced Onions mixed in with imported Italian Olive Oil, freshly grated Romano and Fontinella Cheeses, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. (Anchovies on Request)
Sheet White Pizza$35.20
Whole Tomatoes and crisp sliced Onions mixed in with imported Italian Olive Oil, freshly grated Romano and Fontinella Cheeses, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. (Anchovies on Request)
17" White Pizza$20.10
Whole Tomatoes and crisp sliced Onions mixed in with imported Italian Olive Oil, freshly grated Romano and Fontinella Cheeses, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. (Anchovies on Request)
More about Mister Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza Personal$9.99
Made with our own special oil base, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, 3 blends of cheeses & spices.
White Pizza Large$24.99
Made with our own special oil base, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, 3 blends of cheeses & spices.
White Pizza Small$18.99
Made with our own special oil base, fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions, 3 blends of cheeses & spices.
More about Abbott Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza (small)$22.99
Our white dough with olive oil, garlic, romano cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, italian seasoning, hot or sweet peppers. Choice of pepperoni or sausage.
White Pizza (large)$25.99
Our white dough with olive oil, garlic, romano cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, italian seasoning, hot or sweet peppers. Choice of pepperoni or sausage.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large White Pizza and a 2 Liter$19.99
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Snow White Pizza$24.99
Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pepperoni, Maple Syrup, Mikes Hot Honey
Small Snow White Pizza$19.99
Classic White Pizza Large$20.49
Tomatoes, onions, with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese atop our garlic base sauce.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza
Made with olive oil, fresh garlic, romano mozzarella and fontenella cheese, fresh tomatoes, onions, and oregano.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The White Pizza$20.50
Fontina, mozzarella, roasted cherry tomato, roasted garlic, Sicilian oregano, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza Small$11.39
Garlic Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, and Red Onion
White Pizza Large$20.69
Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large White Pizza$24.95
sliced tomato, garlic evoo, ricotta, romano, oregano, onion, mozzarella V
Small White Pizza$20.95
sliced tomato, garlic evoo, ricotta, romano, oregano, onion, mozzarella V
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 White Pizza$7.95
1/2 White Pizza$15.91
Whole White Pizza$31.82
More about Imperial Pizza
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SH WHITE PIZZA$49.34
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies, homemade Italian suasage, hot peppers.
LG WHITE PIZZA$31.49
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies, homemade Italian suasage, hot peppers
NY WHITE PIZZA$31.61
A no-sauce pizza topped with grated cheese, fresh cut tomatoes, 100% imported Sicilian olive oil, garlic, onions, pepper and oregano. Recommended topping: anchovies, homemade Italian suasage, hot peppers.
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" White Pizza$11.99
Combination of fresh and shredded mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. Topped with garlic extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Tomato & Onion Pizza Large$21.55
Garlic and oil with mozzarella & romano cheese, tomatoes and onions.
White Pizza Small$15.25
Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.
Large White Pizza$17.25
Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pizza Large$25.95
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions & mozzarella cheese
White Pizza Small$18.95
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese
More about Pat's Pizzeria

