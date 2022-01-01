Biryani in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve biryani
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|VEG BIRYANI
|$9.99
Rice cooked in special spices with vegetables. Served with raita.
More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$11.99
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
|Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Goat Biryani
|$19.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated bone-in goat meat in Indian biryani spice mix
|Shrimp Biryani
|$20.00
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated shrimp in Indian biryani spice mix
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless chicken in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Tofu Biryani
|$11.50
Tofu and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
|Lamb Biryani
|$16.25
Lamb and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.25
Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about Kaathis
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Biryani
|$12.99
Traditional Indian rice dish with chicken, cooked with a blend of spices
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|LAMB BIRYANI
|$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
|GOAT BIRYANI
|$28.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat
|VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$19.00
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with mixed vegetables.
Served with Mix Raita
|Goat Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with tender pieces of bone-in goat.
Served with Mix Riata.
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice is infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with Chicken and spices
Served with Mix Raita
More about Art of Dosa
Art of Dosa
72 W Adams St., Chicago
|Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion
|$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
|Biryani Plate
|$11.50
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with a sides of rasam and vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Sabri Nihari Restaurant
2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.49
|Mutton Biryani
|$16.99
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Biryani
|$14.99
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Hyderabad chicken Dum Biryani
|$11.99
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Biryani
|$14.95
Basmati rice is flavored with mixed vegetables and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
|Lamb Biryani
|$16.95
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
|Paneer Biryani
|$14.95
Basmati rice is flavored with Paneer and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Lunchbox Online Ordering
Lunchbox Online Ordering
125 S. Clark Street, Chicago
|Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion
|$6.00
