Biryani in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve biryani

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEG BIRYANI$9.99
Rice cooked in special spices with vegetables. Served with raita.
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Biryani$11.99
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
Chicken Biryani$13.99
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Biryani$19.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated bone-in goat meat in Indian biryani spice mix
Shrimp Biryani$20.00
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated shrimp in Indian biryani spice mix
Chicken Biryani$17.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless chicken in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Cumin
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Biryani$11.50
Tofu and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Lamb Biryani$16.25
Lamb and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
Chicken Biryani$15.25
Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Item pic

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$12.99
Traditional Indian rice dish with chicken, cooked with a blend of spices
More about Kaathis
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LAMB BIRYANI$23.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
GOAT BIRYANI$28.00
Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat
VEGETABLE BIRYANI$19.00
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Biryani$10.50
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with mixed vegetables.
Served with Mix Raita
Goat Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with tender pieces of bone-in goat.
Served with Mix Riata.
Chicken Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice is infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with Chicken and spices
Served with Mix Raita
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Art of Dosa

72 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
Biryani Plate$11.50
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with a sides of rasam and vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Art of Dosa
Chicken Biryani image

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$15.49
Mutton Biryani$16.99
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
Item pic

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biryani$14.99
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Restaurant banner

 

King Chicago Indian Cuisine

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hyderabad chicken Dum Biryani$11.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Biryani$14.95
Basmati rice is flavored with mixed vegetables and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Lamb Biryani$16.95
Basmati rice is flavored with Lamb and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
Paneer Biryani$14.95
Basmati rice is flavored with Paneer and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Main pic

 

Lunchbox Online Ordering

125 S. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Biryani (Vegetable) - Side Portion$6.00
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
More about Lunchbox Online Ordering

