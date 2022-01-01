Custard in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve custard
More about Noble Thai
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Thai Custard
|$5.95
Steam bean cake, sweet coconut milk
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Black Sesame Custard
|$8.50
Black sesame custard with candied citrus and chocolate mochi cake bites
(*TN*,*G*)
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Siam Thai Custard
|$7.00
Homemade coconut custard served with coconut sticky rice.
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Lemon Custard Torte
|$4.50
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Thai Taro Custard
|$5.55
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Thai Taro Custard
|$5.55
More about Furama Restaurant
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Egg Custard 蛋撻仔
|$4.95
|Egg Custard Roll 奶黃蛋卷
|$4.95
|Custard Bun 奶黄包
|$4.95