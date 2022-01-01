Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Custard$5.95
Steam bean cake, sweet coconut milk
More about Noble Thai
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Black Sesame Custard$8.50
Black sesame custard with candied citrus and chocolate mochi cake bites
(*TN*,*G*)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Siam Thai Custard$7.00
Homemade coconut custard served with coconut sticky rice.
More about Siam Rice
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Custard bismark$2.65
More about Beverly Bakery
Cafe Selmarie image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Custard Torte$4.50
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Taro Custard$5.55
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Taro Custard$5.55
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Custard 蛋撻仔$4.95
Egg Custard Roll 奶黃蛋卷$4.95
Custard Bun 奶黄包$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Custard$6.59
Baked bean cake made with eggs and palm sugar and topped with sweet coconut milk.
More about Opart Thai House

