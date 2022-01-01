Fettuccine alfredo in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
Creamy, nutmeg, parsley
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.95
More about Al's Pizza
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
More about Franco's Ristorante
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$9.95
More about Medici On 57th
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$22.75
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fettuccine Alfredo$21.50
Fettucine tossed in a garlic butter, cream, sauce, topped with parmesan and romano cheese.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$25.00
Fettucine and sliced grilled chicken tossed in a garlic, butter, cream sauce, topped with parmesan and romano cheese.
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$32.00
Fettucine and grilled shrimp tossed in a garlic, butter, cream sauce, topped with parmesan and romano cheese.
More about The Village
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Creamy Alfredo Sauce
More about Labriola Chicago
Main pic

 

Victory Tap

1416 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
More about Victory Tap
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

162 East Superior Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
Creamy, nutmeg, parsley
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$22.75
More about Carmine's on Rush
Il Culaccino image

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
More about Il Culaccino

