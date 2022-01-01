Fettuccine alfredo in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.95
Creamy, nutmeg, parsley
More about Franco's Ristorante
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$22.75
More about The Village
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$21.50
Fettucine tossed in a garlic butter, cream, sauce, topped with parmesan and romano cheese.
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$25.00
Fettucine and sliced grilled chicken tossed in a garlic, butter, cream sauce, topped with parmesan and romano cheese.
|Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
|$32.00
Fettucine and grilled shrimp tossed in a garlic, butter, cream sauce, topped with parmesan and romano cheese.
More about Labriola Chicago
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.00
Creamy Alfredo Sauce
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
162 East Superior Street, Chicago
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.95
Creamy, nutmeg, parsley