Pumpkin pies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake (Season Limited)
|$4.50
Lightly spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a fluted vanilla crumb crust, piled high with chantilly cream and finished with praline sprinkles.
More about Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe
Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe
6130 N. Ravenswood, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie Bar
|$3.00
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|PUMPKIN PIE SLICE
|$6.50
More about Firecakes - Lincoln Park
Firecakes - Lincoln Park
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie
|$3.50
Local Farm Sourced - Roasted pumpkin-spice donut; pumpkin mousse; candied pecans
More about Same Day Cafe
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.00
House made pumpkin pie served with whipped cream
More about Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
964 west 31st street, chicago
|Pumpkin Icicle Pie
|$5.75
Pumpkin ice cream dipped in cinnamon graham cracker shell.
More about Professor Pizza
Professor Pizza
3220 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Sicilian "Pumpkin Pie"
|$36.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi, Pumpkin Curry Sauce, Soppressata, Fried Rosemary, Ricotta, Candied Walnuts, Calabrian Oregano, Parmesan & EVOO
|12x12 "Pumpkin Pie" Detroit Style
|$34.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi, Pumpkin Curry Sauce, Soppressata, Fried Rosemary, Ricotta, Candied Walnuts, Calabrian Oregano, Parmesan & EVOO
|NY "Pumpkin Pie"
|$34.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi, Pumpkin Curry Sauce, Soppressata, Fried Rosemary, Ricotta, Candied Walnuts, Calabrian Oregano, Parmesan & EVOO
More about Cloud Cookie - 3809 N Clark St #1
Cloud Cookie - 3809 N Clark St #1
3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago
|fluffy pumpkin pie cookie
|$4.25
pumpkin pie cookie with homemade cinnamon/pumpkin spice buttercream frosting
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|9" Pumpkin Pie
|$30.00
Pie Crust with a Creamy Pumpkin Filling Topped with Whipped Cream
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$5.25
A Slice of our Pumpkin Pie
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$4.50
Cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie
|$4.00
More about Firecakes - River North
DONUTS
Firecakes - River North
68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie
|$3.50
Local Farm Sourced - Roasted pumpkin-spice donut; pumpkin mousse; candied pecans
More about Goose Island - Clybourn
FRENCH FRIES
Goose Island - Clybourn
1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Justice of the Pie Pumpkin Pie
|$9.00
chai spices. chantilly.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$5.25
|Pumpkin Pie Whole
|$30.00
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$4.50
cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles.