Pumpkin pies in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake (Season Limited)$4.50
Lightly spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a fluted vanilla crumb crust, piled high with chantilly cream and finished with praline sprinkles.
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe

6130 N. Ravenswood, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Bar$3.00
More about Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
PUMPKIN PIE SLICE$6.50
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Item pic

 

Firecakes - Lincoln Park

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$3.50
Local Farm Sourced - Roasted pumpkin-spice donut; pumpkin mousse; candied pecans
More about Firecakes - Lincoln Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.00
House made pumpkin pie served with whipped cream
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

 

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

964 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Icicle Pie$5.75
Pumpkin ice cream dipped in cinnamon graham cracker shell.
More about Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Banner pic

 

Professor Pizza

3220 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sicilian "Pumpkin Pie"$36.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi, Pumpkin Curry Sauce, Soppressata, Fried Rosemary, Ricotta, Candied Walnuts, Calabrian Oregano, Parmesan & EVOO
12x12 "Pumpkin Pie" Detroit Style$34.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi, Pumpkin Curry Sauce, Soppressata, Fried Rosemary, Ricotta, Candied Walnuts, Calabrian Oregano, Parmesan & EVOO
NY "Pumpkin Pie"$34.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi, Pumpkin Curry Sauce, Soppressata, Fried Rosemary, Ricotta, Candied Walnuts, Calabrian Oregano, Parmesan & EVOO
More about Professor Pizza
Item pic

 

Cloud Cookie - 3809 N Clark St #1

3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
fluffy pumpkin pie cookie$4.25
pumpkin pie cookie with homemade cinnamon/pumpkin spice buttercream frosting
More about Cloud Cookie - 3809 N Clark St #1
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$7.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
9" Pumpkin Pie$30.00
Pie Crust with a Creamy Pumpkin Filling Topped with Whipped Cream
Pumpkin Pie Slice$5.25
A Slice of our Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.50
Cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Cafe Selmarie image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$4.00
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

DONUTS

Firecakes - River North

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$3.50
Local Farm Sourced - Roasted pumpkin-spice donut; pumpkin mousse; candied pecans
More about Firecakes - River North
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Goose Island - Clybourn

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Justice of the Pie Pumpkin Pie$9.00
chai spices. chantilly.
More about Goose Island - Clybourn
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Slice$5.25
Pumpkin Pie Whole$30.00
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.50
cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between 2 soft pumpkin cookies, topped with cinnamon cream cheese and fall sprinkles.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$6.00
More about Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago

