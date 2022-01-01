Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Salad$17.00
Greens, fresh herbs, campari tomato, mango, peanuts, miso lime vinaigrette
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Cucumber Salad$4.00
Fresh cucumber and red onions topped with a sweet Thai dressing.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Salad$6.00
Red leaf spinach, cabbage, carrots, tofu, and lettuce. Choice of peanut sauce or sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Spicy Salad$9.55
spicy squid or beef salad, lettuce, tomato,
cucumber, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and cilantro
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Thai Style "Papaya" Salad image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Style "Papaya" Salad$14.00
kohlrabi, oranges, lime, fish sauce, herbs, peanuts, chicken, candied baby shrimp
*gluten free / dairy free / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains peanuts*
More about Mott Street
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Thai Salad$11.00
A kale and spinach blend mixed with carrots, scallions, spicy broccoli, cilantro, spiced nuts, and pickled red onion served with a thai peanut dressing
More about The Farehouse Market

