Thai salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Greens, fresh herbs, campari tomato, mango, peanuts, miso lime vinaigrette
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Thai Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Fresh cucumber and red onions topped with a sweet Thai dressing.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Thai Salad
|$6.00
Red leaf spinach, cabbage, carrots, tofu, and lettuce. Choice of peanut sauce or sweet and sour sauce.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Thai Spicy Salad
|$9.55
spicy squid or beef salad, lettuce, tomato,
cucumber, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and cilantro
More about Mott Street
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Thai Style "Papaya" Salad
|$14.00
kohlrabi, oranges, lime, fish sauce, herbs, peanuts, chicken, candied baby shrimp
*gluten free / dairy free / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains peanuts*