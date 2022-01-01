Vietnamese coffee in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee (20oz)
|$6.00
Made with Cafe du monde coffee and condensed milk.
|Vietnamese Coffee Flan
|$9.00
Coconut flan with Vietnamese coffee flavor
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$6.00
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Vietnamese Coffee with Sweet Condensed Milk served with Ice
Strong Vietnamese coffee with sweet condensed milk, served iced.